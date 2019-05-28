Iranian para-archers to participate at 2019 World Archery Championships

Zahra Nemati, who holds the Rio 2016 Paralympics gold medal, and Raziyeh Shirmuhammadi will be two women who will represent Iran in 2019 World Archery Championships in the Netherlands.

According to a report by the Islamic Republic of Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled, Ali Sina Menshazadeh, Hadi Nourouzi, Ramezan Biabani, Gholamreza Rahimi, Pourya Jalalipour and Asghar Zarei, Majid Kakavash and Mohmammadreza Zandi will represent the men's team who take part in the compound, recurve, and W1 class competitions.

The 2019 World Archery Para Championships will be held in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands from June 3 to June 9, 2019.

