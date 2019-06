The Iranian team, comprising Ali Sina Menshazadeh, Hadi Nouri and Ramazan Biabani, gained a 222-219 victory against Turkey in the final match.

The Iranian team had earlier overpowered Brazil and Malaysia before beating China in the semifinal.

The 2019 World Archery Para Championships kicked off on June 3 in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands and will wrap up on June 9.

