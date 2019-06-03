Iranian compound para archery team advances to knock-out stage of world competitions

The 2019 World Archery Para Championships began in the Netherlands today June 3 will continue until June 9.

On the first day of the world championships, the national Iranian compound para archery team comprising Hadi Nuri, Sina Menshzadeh, Ramezan Biabani took on their opponents and came in the second place after the United States with 2,063 points.

Para archers from 93 countries across the world are taking part in the world competitions, which is held in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands.

