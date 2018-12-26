6 Iranian referees to officiate 2019 top world archery events

According to the official website of Iran’s Archery Federation, four women and two men Iranians are among judges who will officiate important international archery events.

According to the report, Hosein Nasirinejad judges at Berlin 2019 Archery World Cup (July 1-7). Ghazaleh Rasooli will officiate in ’S-Hertogenbosch 2019 World Archery Para Championships (June 3-9) and also in ’S-Hertogenbosch 2019 World Archery Championship June (10-16) in the Netherlands. Also, Davoud Nematinia will judge at the same para-archery event.

Nasrin Ghashghaei will take charge of the third round of Antalya 2019 Archery World Cup (May 20-26) in Turkey. Zahra Fahim will judge at Madrid 2019 World Archery Youth Championships in Spain (August 19-25), and Sharzad Allahyari will officiate at Shanghai 2019 Archery World Cup World in China (May 6-12).

The report went on to mention that after decreasing the number of world events in recent years, World Archery Federation decision to invite six referees from one country is unprecedented, adding that Iranians' high-quality performance in 2018 events is the main reason for this invitation.

