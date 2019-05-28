1.1 tons of illegal drugs seized in SE Iran

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said Tuesday that 1.139 tons of illegal drugs have been seized during an operation in Iranshahr.

One smuggler has been arrested during the operation besides capturing 1069kg opium, 55kg heroin, 10kg hashish, and 5.4kg morphine, he added.

Also, Second Brigadier General Mohammadreza Mir-Heidari said today that Iran’s anti-narcotics police forces have managed to capture 326 kilograms of hashish in a single operation in the central province of Yazd.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

