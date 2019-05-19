1.5 tons of drugs seized in Iran’s Zahedan

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said the drug consignment was seized during a midnight battle between the antinarcotics force and a gang attempting to smuggle the drugs in Zahedan.

General Ghanbari added that two offenders were detained and 1.5 tons of opium, some weapons; including two hunting weapons, 136 cartridges and a colt were seized in the operations.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

