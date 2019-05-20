Police capture 20kg of heroin in central Iran

South Khorasan Police commander Brigadier General Majid Shoja said the consignment was captured during a joint operation by the antinarcotics police of South Khorasan and Semnan provinces on Sunday when a gang attempted to smuggle the drugs into the central parts of the country.

Two offenders were detained during the operation, he said.

South Khorasan province borders with Afghanistan and six other Iranian provinces.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade has also claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

