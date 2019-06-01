  1. Politics
102 kg of drugs seized in Malard

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – The police forces of Hamedan province of Iran have successfully seized 102kg of opium and Hashish in Malard in Tehran Province, Iran.

Police Chief of Hamedan General Bakhshali Kamrani said that smugglers' homes were identified in the city of Malard in collaboration with police of western Tehran.

One smuggler has been arrested during the operation besides capturing 96kg opium and 6kg hashish, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

