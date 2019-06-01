‘Oblivion’ to vie at 3 American filmfests.

Directed by Fatemeh Mohammadi, ‘Oblivion' narrates the story of a woman who does everything she can to make her husband’s life worth living while suffering from Alzheimer’s.

The Iranian short will take part at three American film festivals, including the 1st Desertscape International Film Festival in Utah, the 1st Grand Teton Film Festival in Idaho, and the third round of Short Film Slam Film Festival in Philadelphia.

‘Oblivion' has won an award at the 2018 Moondance International Film Festival in the US, as well as the Special Jury Award at the second edition of Shahu International Film Festival in India.

