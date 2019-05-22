  1. Politics
EC head:

US waging psychological warfare to force Iranian people into surrender

US waging psychological warfare to force Iranian people into surrender

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran's Expediency Council Sadeq Amoli Larijani says that the US recent behavior is aimed at forcing Iranian nation to lose hope and give up, stressing that resistance is the only way to confront the enemy.

"We have witnessed recently that our enemies, especially the US, have launched a large-scale psychological warfare and beating on the drums of war… Sometimes they would talk about war and then they would deny that. All this is aimed at disheartening our people and to force them into surrender,” Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani said at the start of today’s session at the Expediency Council.

Meanwhile, Ayatollah Larijani stressed that the Iranian nation knows very well that the best way to confront the enemy is 'resistance.'

The EC head added that the great nation of Iran has resisted against the tyrannical enemy over the past forty years since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, stressing that the enemies will not achieve their goals by waging their psychological and economic warfare.

