Passive defense chief warns against joining anti-money laundering watchdog

Speaking at the IRGC Aerospace Force University, Head of Iran's Passive Defense Organization Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali said that the Financial Action Task Force on money laundering (FATF) is part of "a financial and monetary war which is included in the enemy’s offensive puzzle.”

The Iranian legislative bodies have yet to decide on the fate of the two remaining FATF-related bills, namely Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNODC).

The two FATF-related bills have already been approved by the lawmakers in the Iranian Parliament and need to gain the approval of the Expediency Council after they were rejected by the Guardian Council.

Guardian Council is a body empowered to vet legislation but the Expediency Council acts as a mediator in disputes between the Parliament and the Guardian Council.

While the European signatories to Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and some officials in the government of President Rouhani have urged for the passing of the bills as a necessary step for keeping trade and banking ties with other countries under US economic sanctions, many in Iran have expressed their concerns over joining the anti-money laundering body, citing concerns that the FATF may pave the way for further sanctions.

Jalali added that although the enemies are staging a non-military war against the country, their goals are the same as those pursued in military wars.

He added that Americans are targeting the ordinary people by staging a media warfare.

KI/FNA13980301000873