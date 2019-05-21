Iraqi PM seeking to end Tehran-Washington tensions by dispatching delegations

The Associated Press has quoted state-run Iraqi media as saying that Abdul-Mahdi, whose country has close ties to both Iran and the US, said Tuesday that Iranian and US officials have informed Iraq that they have “no desire in fighting a war.”

Abdul-Mahdi said Iraq is “playing a role to calm the situation but it is not a mediation.” He said he will visit Kuwait on Wednesday to discuss regional issues.

Last week, the US ordered the evacuation of nonessential diplomatic staff from Iraq due to alleged threats from Iran and rising tensions across the region.

In addition, the US has been increasing its military presence in the region by sending warships and bombers under the pretext of self-claimed Iranian threats.

