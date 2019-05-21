  1. Politics
21 May 2019 - 21:00

IRGC deputy commander:

Iran not to give in to pressures; it is stronger than ever

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Deputy commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards corps (IRGC) General Ali Fadavi has dismissed the foreign pressures as ineffective in comparison with the strong will of the Iranian nation.

"These days, our enemies are ranting and raving and attempting to put us under pressure in various way, but I'm proud to say that the Islamic Revolution is now much more powerful than the past," the newly appointed Deputy commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards corps (IRGC) General Ali Fadavi said on Tuesday.

Separately, today, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during his trip to the northwestern Province of West Azerbaijan that Iran will not bow to bulling behaviour.

In an interview the CNN, the top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif dismissed negotiations with President Donald Trump unless the US shows Tehran respect by honoring its commitments under the disputed nuclear deal.

