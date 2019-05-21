Iran holds Canada responsible for illegal, unconventional actions

"The recent announcement by the Canadian Foreign Ministry which levelled baseless accusations against Iran has been a surprise to us and is a sign of deliberate ignoring the realities on the part of the Canadian government and has taken place under the influence of the electoral campaign," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mousavi further held Canada responsible for its illegal and unconventional actions against Iran.

Unfortunately, these unilateral measures have undermined the good relations between the two countries, the spokesman added.

