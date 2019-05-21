27 projects to be commissioned in W Azarbaijan province

Governor of the West Azarbaijan province Mohammad Mehdi Shahriari added that the projects, worth over 44.65 trillion rials (around $320 million), fall under different categories in the energy, sports and science sectors.

One of the most important projects to be inaugurated by Rouhani is the long-awaited water transfer plan from Silveh Dam.

The project, worth over $4 million, is now ready after eight years to help revive the troubled Urmia Lake, located between East and West Azarbeijan provinces.

MR/ISN98023015899