  1. Iran
21 May 2019 - 18:01

Iranian nation not to bow down before bullies: Rouhani

Iranian nation not to bow down before bullies: Rouhani

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – “Iranian nation not to bow down before bullies,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in Urmia, West Azarbaijan Province on Tuesday.

“Pressures may worsen the conditions but the Iranians will not bow down before tyrants,” the Iranian President said.

“The Iranian nation is a proud one with many victories and as we see today, whenever the US threatens Iran, it will be forced to apologize due to international pressures,” he added.

Rouhani is in Urmia to inaugurate Karam Abad Dam and some other infrastructural and economic projects through videoconferencing, He is also to attend the session of Administrative Council of West Azarbaijan Province.

The president stressed that inauguration of the current and next projects across different Iranian provinces is “a clear and decisive answer to those who think they can force the great nation of Iran to give in to pressures.”

HJ/4622586/IRN 83322875

News Code 145559

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News