Iranian nation not to bow down before bullies: Rouhani

“Pressures may worsen the conditions but the Iranians will not bow down before tyrants,” the Iranian President said.

“The Iranian nation is a proud one with many victories and as we see today, whenever the US threatens Iran, it will be forced to apologize due to international pressures,” he added.

Rouhani is in Urmia to inaugurate Karam Abad Dam and some other infrastructural and economic projects through videoconferencing, He is also to attend the session of Administrative Council of West Azarbaijan Province.

The president stressed that inauguration of the current and next projects across different Iranian provinces is “a clear and decisive answer to those who think they can force the great nation of Iran to give in to pressures.”

