16 May 2019 - 16:55

Leader appoints two new IRGC commanders

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in separate decrees, has appointed two senior commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as the deputy commander and deputy coordinator of IRGC.

In his decrees on Thursday, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Admiral Ali Fadavi to the position of IRGC’s deputy commander and Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi as IRGC’s deputy coordinator.

The Leader stated that the appointments were made in view of the commanders' commitment and valuable work experience in large-scale management fields and different posts in the IRGC.

Admiral Fadavi will fill the position after Major General Hossein Salami, the former IRGC deputy commander, was appointed as the chief commander of the military elite force in April.

