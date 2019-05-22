  1. Politics
FM Zarif to visit Islamabad on Thursday

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is set to visit Islamabad on Thursday to meet with the Pakistani leadership within the framework of Iran's consultations with Asian partners.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Zarif will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi and a number of other senior officials to discuss the bilateral ties and regional developments.

Zarif, last week, traveled to Turkmenistan, India, Japan and China as part of his outreach to the regional countries to boost the mutual cooperation with them amid the growing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Muhammad Faisal, in his last weekly media briefing, censured the US for ratcheting up tension in the Persian Gulf region.

