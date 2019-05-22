Iran monitoring enemies’ slightest moves: top commander

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard underlined the country's integrated missile and radar systems, saying the Army constantly monitors threats in land, air and sea so that if the enemy wants to take any action, it will face the firm response.

The Iranian Armed Forces are using all capacities, including good training, to promote their power against all possible challenges, he added.

He made the remarks amid the heightened tensions between the US and Iran.

In relevant remarks last week, Deputy Commander the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces Brigadier General Amir Nozar Nemati downplayed the US’ hackneyed tactic of psychological warfare against the Islamic Republic, saying enemies will never dare to attack the country.

He highlighted the country's high defense capabilities and preparedness of its armed forces, and in the meantime, warned of Iran's crushing response in case of any hostile move by the US troops.

In recent years, Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and hardware.

Iran has also conducted major military drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and state-of-the-art army equipment.

