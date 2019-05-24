Iranians to make enemies regret about economic war

According to the official website of the Iranian Presidency, President Rouhani made the comments on Thursday evening at the 12th National Conference for Praising War Veterans on the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr from the Iraqi Ba'athist regime in 1980.

Rouhani said that today "we are facing economic war and attacking people's welfare and living," adding, "this attack is in one aspect more complicated than the previous one, and we need to resist and stand tall to make enemies understand that despair has no place in our hearts and we will not abandon the goal of our country's independence and dignity."

"This is the message that is being broadcast to the world 30 years after the war, and many of our young people have not seen the war and the Sacred Defence, but are witnessing another resistance and self-sacrifice," continued the president.

Today, all plots that the enemies have hatched against the Iranian nation is to make us surrender and abandon our independence, he said, adding "our path must be identified with resistance and devotion. The enemies are putting pressures on us to make us abandon our dignity and independence, but the nation will prove it to them once again that their plots will not be successful."

"The sound of surrender will not rise from Iran and Iranians and we will defeat the enemies through devotion, self-sacrifice, and unity."

"What the enemies had was material power and the entire world helped them, but we were alone, moving with our faith and unity, defending the revolution and independence of the country," said Rouhani.

He reiterated "today is the day of resistance and I tell the people of Iran explicitly that we can defeat the United States, the Zionist regime, and the regional reactionaries through unity, resistance, and steadfastness."

KI/PR