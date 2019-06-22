32nd intl. children filmfest. names new managers

Habib Eilbeigi has been appointed as secretary and manager of third edition of Iran Youth Filmmaking Olympiad, Raed Farid Zadeh as International Manager, Mohsen Dalili as Public Relations and International Manager, Iraj Taqipour as Artistic Manager, Simon Simonian as Head of Public Relations and Ezatollah Alizadeh as Logistic Manager of Technical Display of the festival.

Eilbeigi has served as director of the Board of Directors and Director of the Iranian Youth Cinema Association, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Advisor to the Director and Director of Public Relations of Farabi Cinema Foundation, Director General of Public Affairs and International Affairs of the Art Department, Secretary of the Information Department of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, deputy head of Farabi Cinema Foundation and a member of policy making Headquarters of several international and national festivals in Iran.

Raedpour is secretary of Iranian Cinema International Council, deputy of International Affairs of Farabi Cinema Foundation. He also has collaborated with Youth Cinema Association, the Center for the Development of Documentary and Experimental Cinema, and the university faculty member.

Dalili has been graduated in journalism. He enjoys great experiences in the field of cinema and has cooperated with several film festivals' public relations including Fajr, Children and Youth, and Short Film Festivals.

Taqipour has twenty years of teaching experiences in cinematography schools and was secretary of Urban Film Festival and the Artistic Manager of Fajr Film Festival and the producer of cinematic works.

Simonian was Director of the Fajr and Resistance Film Festival's Public Relations, Director of Public Relations at the House of Cinema, Director of the Cinema House Film Center, translator for screenwriting and cinematic articles.

Alizadeh has also served as Managing director of Iran Cinema Support and Equipment Company, Deputy Director of Commerce, Production and Support of Farabi Cinema Foundation and member of the executive board of 32nd Fajr Film Festival as well as member of the Executive Council of the 27th Festival of Children and Young Adults Film Festival.

The 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to be held in the Iranian central city of Isfahan on 19-28 August, 2019.

MS/PR