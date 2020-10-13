Selected short, live animations of intl. sect. of 33rd ICFF

According to the 33rd ICFF Public Relations Office, the titles of 20 short and live animations selected to participate at the international competition section of the 33rd ICFF have been announced as follows:

The short animations::

Butterflies (2019), by Elizaveta Khlomova from Russia Hello My Darlings (2019), by Alexander Vasiliev from Russia Cat, Lake, City (2019), by Antje Heyn from Germany Papa (2018), by Atle Solberg Blakseth from Norway Hugo and Holger (2019), by Teddy Halkier Kristiansen from Denmark The Big Bad Wolf Is Back (2019), by Pascal Heke from France and Belgium Elsa and the Night (2019), by Jons Mellgren from Sweden A Devil in a Pocket (2019), by Antoine Bone & Matilde Lubes from France Sky Sun, Tile Sun (2020), by Ziba Arjang from Iran Zounami (2020), by Tiam Tabandeh and Shirin Ekhlasi from Iran

The live-action short films:

En Route (2019), by Mariette Virheim from the Netherlands Good Girl (2019), by Maria Mayanin from Estonia, Finland, Italy, and Portugal Boje (2019), Andreas Cordes & Robert Kohler from Germany Summer Fasting (2020), by Abdenoure Ziane from France Happy Eviction (2020), by Samuel Delamore from Spain This Day (2020), by Wilfredo Akino from the Philippines Blackness (2020), by Khorshid Alami & Negar Najafzadeh from Iran The City of Honey (2020), by Mohammad Moiin Rouholamini from Iran Buffalo (2020), by Ibrahim Sharafpour from Iran.

Due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus and based on the multimedia agreement made by the Iranian Cinema Organization, Farabi Cinematic Foundation, and Isfahan Municipality, this edition of the festival will be held virtually from October 18 to 23, 2020 under the supervision of Alireza Tabesh.

The festival will be organized in a competitive format in two different sections; Iranian Cinema Competition and International Cinema Competition.

