Germany expresses concern over tensions in Middle-East

According to Turkey’s Anatoly, the spokesperson called Iran and the US to prevent any rhetoric to escalate tensions in the region, in a news conference in Berlin.

He also condemned the Sunday night rocket attack hit near the US embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone.

No one has claimed responsibility for the incident, which caused no injuries or serious damage, the reports say.

However, a while after, Trump published a tweet.

“If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran,” Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon. “Never threaten the United States again!”

In a response to him, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote that goaded by ‘B-Team’ – comprising US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – US President Trump “hopes to achieve what Alexander, Genghis & other aggressors failed to do.”

Zarif went on to stress that “Iranians have stood tall for millennia while aggressors [are] all gone.”

He also maintained that “economic terrorism” and “genocidal taunts" will not “end Iran”, in response to Trump’s earlier tweet that "If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran.”

Zarif also warned Trump to ‘never threaten an Iranian’, inviting him instead to “try respect – it works!”

HJ/FNA 13980230000924