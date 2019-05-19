Al-Jubeir repeats baseless accusations against Iran

He accused Tehran of sponsoring terrorism and interfering in Arab countries’ internal affairs while claiming that Riyadh wants “peace and stability”.

Saudi Arabia does not want a war with Iran but will respond with strength and determination if the other side decides to start one, he added.

The Iranian government “is not looking for stability or security in the region,” he said, claiming that the Iran-backed Houthis also were behind a drone attack on Saudi oil installations last week.

Some analysts believe that it is indeed the Saudi Arabia which is pushing the United States toward a war with Iran. They believe that alleged Iranian attacks on four oil tankers might be "false flag" incidents staged to incite war.

“You're still deluded after 1,500 days, isn't that enough? It's time for you to stop your crimes against #Yemeni people. You can't hide your weakness behind such claims,” wrote Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Twitter on May 16 in response to Al Jubeir’s same allegations against Tehran.

