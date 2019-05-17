  1. Politics
17 May 2019 - 11:00

Iran strongly condemns Saudi-led airstrikes on Sanaa residential areas

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi severely condemned recent Saudi-led air raids on Yemen’s capital of Sanaa on Thursday which claimed lives of six civilians, including children.

In a Friday statement, Mousavi expressed sympathy to the families of victims, urging the international community to shoulder their responsibility for the Yemeni crisis and to prevent such crimes by any means.

Countries who support Saudi-led coalition by providing weapons are complicit in the crime and should be deemed responsible, he highlighted.

At least six civilians, including women and children, were killed and dozens wounded in Saudi-UAE-led coalition air raids on residential areas in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Thursday.

MAH/IRN83317303

News Code 145351

Tags

