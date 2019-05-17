Sanaa crime sign of Saudis' failure: Yemeni official

“This crime is an indication of the military and political failure of aggression powers,” Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said, pointing to Saudi’s incapacity to military respond to Yemen’s army and the popular committees’ operations, Almanar reported.

“Targeting Yemenis during the holy month of Ramadan after Yemen army and popular committees’ operation against one of the Saudi facilities proves the failure of the aggression forces’ military, political, moral, and media,” Yemen’s Al-Massirah TV channel quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Abdulsalam criticized the international community for turning a blind eye on the bloodshed in the war-torn country, saying that the standards the international community adopts toward the war on Yemen are barbaric and not humanitarian.

He stressed, “We don’t wait for standards by a world controlled by policies of selling and buying weapons.”

“The weapons killing Yemenis are made by the US and France. How can we expect that these countries would stand by our people?”

MNA/PR