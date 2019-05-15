Iran wins 1 gold, 1 silver at IBSA Judo Grand Prix

In the men’s up to 90kg, Vahid Nouri of Iran beat Azerbaijan’s Rovshan Safarov in the final to snatch the gold medal. Russia’s Vladimir Fedin and Ukraine’s world title holder Oleksandr Nazarenko won the bronze medals.

In men’s over 100kg category, Iran’s Mohammadreza Kheirollahzadeh settled for a silver after suffering a defeat to Uzbekistan’s Shirin Sharipov in the final. Georgia’s Revaz Chikoidze and Japanese Kento Masaki secured bronze medals of this category.

Uzbekistan secured first place in the medal table, followed by host Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

IBSA Judo Grand Prix Baku 2019, being held in the capital, is bringing together 231 para-judokas (163 male and 68 female) from 36 countries.

IBSA Judo Grand Prix Baku 2019 participants have the opportunity to win license points for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Parajudokas compete for 13 sets of medals (7 for men and 6 for women). The winners receive 1,000 manats ($590), the second-place winners - 500 manats ($295), while the third-place winners get 300 manats ($177), Azernews reported.

Organizational support is provided by International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA), International Judo Federation (IJF), National Olympic Committee (NOC), Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

