Iranian judoka wins gold at IBSA Judo Asian C’ships

Gholami defeated his opponent from Taipei in the men’s up to 66kg final match and won the gold medal.

He has also won the bronze medal at Paralympic judo at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta.

More than 100 athletes compete over four days at the International Blind Sports Federation Judo Asian and Oceanian Championships in Atyrau, Kazakhstan. The event in the Kazakh city began on 6 September and there are judoka battling for ranking points as they bid to reach the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. The event will wrap on Tuesday 10 September.

Paralympic judo competition is governed by the International Judo Federation (IJF) rules with some modifications specified by the International Blind Sports Association (IBSA).

