1 June 2019 - 21:11

Iranian judo practitioners to hold joint training camp in Germany

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – The Iranian Judo Federation will dispatch 5 Judokas to Germany to hold a joint training camp in the European country.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Iranian Judo Federation, after a request made by the authorities of the German Judo Confederation, the Iranian Judo Confederation agreed to dispatch adult Judokas and 3 cadet players to Germany tomorrow to hold a joint training camp in the German capital of Berlin.

The world champion Saeid Mollaei, Mohammad Mohammadi Berimanloo, Ghasem Baghcheghi, Ali Parhizkar and Vahid Jeddi are the five Iranian judokas who have been selected by the coaches to go to Germany headed by the head coach Majid Zareian to hold a joint training camp with the Germans.

The camping of the Iranian judokas will last for more than a week until the June 10th.

