Iran’s Mollaei snatches gold at 2018 World Judo C’ships

In the final bout of men’s -81kg category, the Iranian athlete gained a deserved victory over Japan’s Sotaro Fujiwara and claimed the title. Turkey’s Vedat Albayrak and Germany’s Alexander Wieczerzak earned the bronze medals of this category.

In his route to final, the 2018 Asian Games’ silver medalist outplayed Canada’s Etienne Briand, Iceland’s Sveinbjorn Iura, Portugal’s Anri Egutidze, and Germany’s Matthias Casse before defeating Albayrak in the semifinal.

Mollaei had gained the bronze medal at 2017 edition of World Senior Championships.

This is the third gold medal of Iran in World Judo Championships.

The 2018 World Judo Championships kicked off on September 20 at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan and it will wrap up on September 27. Some 750 practitioners from 125 countries have participated in the event.

