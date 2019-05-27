  1. Sports
27 May 2019 - 19:11

Iran finishes 4th at IJF Grand Prix in China

Iran finishes 4th at IJF Grand Prix in China

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Iran finished fourth at the end of the 2019 International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Prix in Hohhot, China, May 24-26.

Winning one gold medal by Saeid Mollaei, Iran took the fourth place after South Korea, Japan and Azerbaijan.


Iran participated in the event with two athletes.

Mollaei defeated Japan's Sotaro Fujiwara in the men's -81kg final and grabbed the gold medal.

However, Mohammad Mohammadi Barimanloo was knocked out in the first round, after losing to Magdiel Estrada from Cuba in the men's -73kg.

A total of 301 judoka, including 159 men and 142 women, from 43 countries competed in the event.

South Korea finished first with four gold and two bronze medals. Japan was second after winning one gold and one silver medal. Azerbaijan stood on the third place with one gold and two athletes on the seventh position.

HJ/4627006

News Code 145780

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News