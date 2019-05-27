Iran finishes 4th at IJF Grand Prix in China

Winning one gold medal by Saeid Mollaei, Iran took the fourth place after South Korea, Japan and Azerbaijan.



Iran participated in the event with two athletes.

Mollaei defeated Japan's Sotaro Fujiwara in the men's -81kg final and grabbed the gold medal.

However, Mohammad Mohammadi Barimanloo was knocked out in the first round, after losing to Magdiel Estrada from Cuba in the men's -73kg.

A total of 301 judoka, including 159 men and 142 women, from 43 countries competed in the event.

South Korea finished first with four gold and two bronze medals. Japan was second after winning one gold and one silver medal. Azerbaijan stood on the third place with one gold and two athletes on the seventh position.

