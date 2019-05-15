Iran attends Dialogue of Asian Civilizations conf. in Beijing

Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh is attending the event. He is accompanied by a delegation comprised of senior university professors, officials from the National Museum of Iran, the prominent director Majid Majidi, and a musical band, who will take part in different parts of the event.

With the theme of "exchanges and mutual learning among Asian civilizations and a community with a shared future," the conference seeks to promote intercultural dialogue in view of building an “Asian Community of Shared Future” which will focus on cultural diversity, exchanges and mutual learning of Asia civilizations. It aims to enhance Asians’ rich cultural lives and contribute to vibrant regional development.

More than 2000 delegates from 47 Asian and other world countries, including heads of state, government officials, and high-level governmental representatives from UNESCO and other international organizations, educational institutions, celebrities, film and television think tanks taking part in the event.

Asian civilization week, Asian civilization tours, tourism fairs, Asia cultural carnival and exhibitions, and Asian food festivals will be held on sidelines of CDAC.

It will have a dialogue about sharing experiences on Asian governance and Asian approaches to governance differing from the Western one.

The conference will run till May 22.

