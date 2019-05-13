Iran to hold permanent handicrafts expo in Austria

According to Pouya Mahmoudian the exhibition is going to be held in cooperation with an Austrian investor, CERAG, to showcase the quality handicrafts of Iranian artists in the European country.

“Iran’s permanent handicrafts exhibition and museum gallery will kick off in September 2019 in one of the historical palaces in Vienna,” she said, “Initially, Persian Marquetry (Khatam) products will be showcased in the exhibition and after a while the turn will come for other types of Iranian handicrafts.”

“The Austrian investor has already purchased €12 million of Iranian handicrafts and transferred them to Austria,” she added.

