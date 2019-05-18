Iran's handicrafts, tourism attractions on display in China expo

Accommodated in a pavilion of 36 square meters, the ICHHTO representatives have put a wide range of Iranian handicrafts on display and are introducing the and tourism attractions of the country to the enthusiasts.

The three-day event, hosted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, is being held on the sidelines of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations (CDAC), which started on Wednesday.

Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh, who is attending CDAC, is set to visit Iran’s pavilion in the exhibition. He is accompanied by a delegation comprised of senior university professors, officials from the National Museum of Iran, the prominent director Majid Majidi, and a musical band, who will take part in different parts of the event.

With the theme of "exchanges and mutual learning among Asian civilizations and a community with a shared future," CDAC seeks to promote intercultural dialogue in view of building an “Asian Community of Shared Future” which will focus on cultural diversity, exchanges and mutual learning of Asia civilizations. It aims to enhance Asians’ rich cultural lives and contribute to vibrant regional development.

More than 2000 delegates from 47 Asian and other world countries, including heads of state, government officials, and high-level governmental representatives from UNESCO and other international organizations, educational institutions, celebrities, film and television think tanks are taking part in the event.

Asian civilization week, Asian civilization tours, Asia cultural carnival and exhibitions, and Asian food festivals will also be held parallel with the tourism exhibition.

