Iran to hold Persian Language, National Ferdowsi Day

The Sa'adi Foundation is scheduled to organize the third conference of Persian Language Day and Ferdowsi commemoration day in Tehran in collaboration with Academy of Persian Language and National Library of Iran on 15 May 2019.

The director of National Library of Iran, Ashraf Broujerdi and Head of Iran’s Academy of Persian Language and Literature Gholamali Haddad Adel and Changiz Molaee professor of Tabriz University will give lecture in this conference.

The conference will be held with the presence of a number of Foreign Ambassadors from Persian-speaking countries at National Library hall on Wednesday.

Persian Language Day is an official day in Iran celebrated on May 15 (the 25th of Ordibehesht in the Solar Hijri calendar). It was originally established to honor the Persian poet Hakim Abul-Qasim Ferdowsi and his magnum opus, the epic poem Shahnameh.

Ferdowsi is celebrated as the most influential figure in Persian literature. The Shahnameh (“The Book of Kings”) is Ferdowsi’s only surviving work regarded as indisputable genuine. It is the national epic of the Iranian people that describes the history of Persia from the ancient times until the Islamic conquest in the 7th century. Ferdowsi spent over three decades writing the Shahnameh. The result of his work is the world’s longest epic poem written by a single author; it is twice as long as Homer’s Iliad and Odyssey combined. The book about the Persian kings, written entirely in Persian, played a key role in the revival of this language and made a significant contribution to the development of Persian literature.

