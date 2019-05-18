Tehran governor gen. calls for removing barriers to Iran, Turkey trade

The two countries enjoy high potentials and capacities and can succeed in removing barriers to bilateral trade, he added.

Turkey has always been a good trade partner for Iran in difficult time, he said, adding, “in addition, Turkey is considered as one of Iran’s tourism destinations and Tehran is also a good destination for Turkish tourists with its many tourism attractions.”

With proper targeting on investment, mutual trade and business relations can be expanded, the governor general stated.

Given the suitable capacities, trade and business ties between Tehran and Ankara can be developed at a very high level, Bandpey reiterated.

He went on to say that barriers existing on the way of bilateral trade exchanges between the two countries should first be identified.

As two major powers in the region, if Iran and Turkey join hands, bilateral trade and economic exchanges will be boosted at a much better level, he emphasized.

For his part, Turkish Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Derya Ors pointed to the longstanding and age-old relationship between Iran and Turkey and said, “despite all ups and downs in the long run of history, relationship between Iran and Turkey has always been a model among regional countries.”

Turkey attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields, the ambassador added.

