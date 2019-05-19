Iran not fan of war, to continue oil exports: envoy

He said that Iranian and American officials have underscored that they do not want war but some such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US National Security Adviser John Bolton have warmongering policies and seek war in the region.

“Iran seeks to reduce tensions in the region since it believes that no one will benefit from war,” he said.

“Iran’s oil exports have not been stopped,” he added.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned against the hostile acts of the so-called 'B-team', saying that continuation of such acts will lead to political suicide for them. They have also censured the B-team for putting all-out efforts to throw the Middle East region into chaos.

“The B-team will commit a [political] suicide if they continue their warmongering,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said after meetings with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on May 16.

“Does the civilized world accept the US regime’s bullying against those who have followed the United Nations’ Resolution?” Zarif added.

The hawkish “B-team” is comprised of Bolton, Netanyahu, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

