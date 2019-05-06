Bolton threatens Iran with carrier, bombers

According to Bolton, the US will send a naval strike group led by the Abraham Lincoln carrier and a tactical bomber group to the operational zone of the US Central Command terrorists in the Middle East.

The US official threatened that “any attack on United States interests or on those of our allies will be met with unrelenting force.”

Washington is not seeking war with Iran, but is prepared to respond to any attack, he added.

This is not the first time that Abraham Lincoln carrier is being deployed in the Middle East but this time, Washington is using this carrier as an instrument to continue its psychological war against the Islamic Republic.

On April 8, Trump declared that the US had decided to put the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on a list of foreign terrorist organizations. In response, Iran’s National Security Council listed the US Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organization and the designation was turned into law by the Iranian Parliament.

MNA/TASS