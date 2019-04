The Iranian minister wrote, “Today, the world's catching on to John Bolton’s chronic warmongering.”

“But Iranians didn’t need to read a 10,000 word @NewYorker profile to be convinced: we've seen him shill for a cult terror group, and—along with his #B_Team [Bolton, Bin Salman, Bin Zayed & "Bibi"] accomplices—target Iranians with #EconomicTerrorism,” he added.

HJ/