TEDPIX grows 3,956 points

The experts believe that the growth is due to the increase in forex rates at domestic free market besides the rise of goods prices in the global market.

As reported, above 4.7 billion shares worth 14.99 trillion rials (about $105.5 million) were traded in the stock market.

IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, also known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), increased by 48 points, reaching 2,568 on the same day.

Some 1.4 billion securities worth 6.94 trillion rials (about $48.8 million) were traded through 163,000 deals.

HJ/FNA 13980208000571