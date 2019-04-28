  1. Iran
28 April 2019 - 13:35

TEDPIX grows 3,956 points

TEDPIX grows 3,956 points

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – Tehran Stock Exchange’s (TSE) main index (TEDPIX) gained 3,956 points to hit the record of 209,243 points on Sunday.

The experts believe that the growth is due to the increase in forex rates at domestic free market besides the rise of goods prices in the global market.

As reported, above 4.7 billion shares worth 14.99 trillion rials (about $105.5 million) were traded in the stock market.

IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, also known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), increased by 48 points, reaching 2,568 on the same day.

Some 1.4 billion securities worth 6.94 trillion rials (about $48.8 million) were traded through 163,000 deals.

HJ/FNA 13980208000571

News Code 144618

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News