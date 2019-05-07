TEDPIX drops 7,624 points today

Some 4.457 billion shares worth 11.7 trillion rials (about $80.6 million) were traded through 227,000 deals at TSE on the day.

The first market’s index fell 5,679 points while the second market’s index dropped 14,884 points.

Also, IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), fell 52 points to stand at 2,570 points on Sunday.

Some 1.629 billion shares worth 6.41 trillion rials (about $44.2 million) were traded in 150,000 deals at IFB.

