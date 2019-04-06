TEDPIX gains 1,254 points in a day

As reported, over 2 billion shares at the value of 6.62 trillion rials (about $157.6 million) were exchanged hands through 207,000 deals in the stock market.

IFX, the main index of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), dropped 14 points to 2,390 on the same day, as 820 million securities worth 3.02 trillion rials (about $71.9 million) were traded through 135,000 deals.

Trading at TSE and Iran Fara Bourse starts on Saturday and ends on Wednesday.

HJ/FNA13980117000725