14 May 2019 - 11:57

Iran, Norway to expand environmental coop.

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – The chief of Iran’s Department of Environment (DoE) met and held talks with Norway’s Ambassador to Tehran on environmental cooperation between the two countries.

DoE Chief Isa Kalantari and Norwegian Ambassador to Tehran Lars Nordrum held a meeting on Monday about environmental challenges, including air pollution, marine pollution, global environment and usage of plastics.

Referring to US sanctions against Iran and their impact on Iran’s environment, Kalantari said Iran and other countries will face problems when sanctions are imposed on high efficient technologies.

Norway’s ambassador, for his part, maintained that the main concern of the Norwegian government is climate change and pollution of the oceans, emphasizing that Norway, unlike the US, will not put sanctions on environment and environmental technologies and will cooperate with Iran.

