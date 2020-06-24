  1. Politics
Iranian envoy submits credentials to Norwegian king

Iranian envoy submits credentials to Norwegian king

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Iran's newly-appointed Ambassador to Oslo Alireza Yousefi submitted a copy of his credentials to Norwegian King Harlad V.

During the meeting, Yousefi expressed hope that, as an ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he could take effective steps in strengthening the relations between the two countries and two nations.

The Iranian envoy also conveyed the friendship message of President Hassan Rouhani to the Norwegian king, expressing Iran’s readiness for deepening the relations with the African country in all political, economic, cultural, scientific and parliamentary fields.

Harald V, for his part, emphasized the need to expand all-out ties with the Islamic republic based on mutual respect and friendship.

