  1. Technology
14 May 2019 - 15:32

Tehran Medical Sciences, Lisbon unis. sign MoU

Tehran Medical Sciences, Lisbon unis. sign MoU

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – Tehran University of Medical Sciences and University of Lisbon have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in an effort to develop medical cooperation.

The MoU was signed at the joint meeting of the Iranian and Portuguese pharmaceutical companies in Lisbon which was planned by the Portuguese Embassy in Iran and coordinated by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Portugal.

The exchange of professors and students, as well as the implementation of joint educational projects and courses, development of academic, scientific and cultural cooperation, are among the priorities of Tehran University of Medical Sciences and University of Lisbon.

ZZ/4616534

News Code 145264

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News