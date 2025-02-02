Situation in Gaza ‘catastrophic’: Gaza civil defense spox

Gaza's Civil Defense Spokesman Mahmoud Basal stated that life for the people in Gaza is suffering, adding that the occupying regime of Israel has not even left a place for the residents to erect their tents.

The Israeli enemy has turned Gaza into a pile of rubble, and life is very difficult under these conditions, he underlined.

The situation in Gaza is catastrophic, and it's not just about eating and drinking. Because of what the war has left behind, the conditions are not suitable for living, Basal added.

Basal announced the continuation of removal of bodies of martyrs and treatment of the injured, adding that number of people missing under the rubble is about 14,000.

Not a single drop of fuel has been sent to Gaza's Civil Defense by international organizations, and “we have not been given the necessary equipment,” he added.

