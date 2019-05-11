Urmia Lake water surpassing 5b cubic m

Recent heavy rains helped to the increase of the level of water in the biggest Iranian lake.

Director of the provincial headquarter of Urmia Lake Khalil Saee Said that we are witnessing life return to Urmia Lake, added, the level of water has increased by 1.05 cm compared to the corresponding period last year due to the recent rainfalls.

The second largest saltwater lake, located between the provinces of East Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan provinces in Iran began to dehydrate back in 2000 and by 2015; it had lost 80% of its water.

Lake Urmia is an endorheic salt lake in Iran. The lake is located between the provinces of East Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan in Iran, and west of the southern portion of the Caspian Sea. At its greatest extent, it was the largest lake in the Middle East and the sixth-largest saltwater lake on Earth. The lake has shrunk to 10% of its former size due to damming of the rivers that flow into it, and the pumping of groundwater from the surrounding area. Lake Urmia, along with its approximately 102 islands, is protected as a national park by the Iranian Department of Environment.

ZZ/IRN83309942