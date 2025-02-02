Iran’s naval missile production advancing on daily basis

Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), stated that the IRGC Navy’s capabilities are rapidly advancing, with its missile production rate constantly updated to meet modern warfare needs.

Major General Salami made the remarks during the unveiling ceremony of new naval equipment for the IRGC Navy in Bandar Abbas, south of Iran.

The IRGC Navy has successfully stored all its coastal missile systems in secure and reinforced underground tunnels, ensuring their protection and operational readiness, he said.

Salami further revealed that these underground facilities, known as 'missile cities,' have been established along various coastal and inland locations, each housing a vast arsenal of missile systems.

The IRGC commander emphasized that Iran’s latest missiles now exceed a range of 1,000 kilometers, giving Iran the ability to launch high-precision strikes from deep within its territory against both land and sea targets.

"These missiles have undergone significant advancements in range, accuracy, and destructive power," he stated, adding that the IRGC Navy has seen both qualitative and quantitative leaps in its offensive capabilities.

Salami further noted that Iran’s missile systems, naval vessels, and maritime strike capabilities have been significantly upgraded, incorporating the latest technological advancements for both static and mobile warfare.

In a message to adversaries, Salami asserted that the IRGC Navy remains an unpredictable force, stating, "The enemy cannot accurately assess our capabilities because we are constantly evolving. Our missile production is ongoing, and this power is immeasurable and unstoppable."

MP/