US President Trump threatens Canada over trade war

Speaking on his Truth Social platform on Sunday afternoon, Trump said, "We pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars to SUBSIDIZE Canada. Why? There is no reason.

The US president said this weekend that he is imposing 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico.

The two countries then hit back with retaliatory tariffs, with their respective leaders announcing their responses on Saturday night, according to Sky News.

"We don't need anything they have. We have unlimited Energy, should make our own Cars, and have more Lumber than we can ever use."

He claimed that without the "massive subsidy" Canada "ceases to exist as a viable country".

MA/PR