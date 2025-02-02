  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Feb 2, 2025, 7:10 PM

Pakistani diplomat Amna Baloch arrives in Tehran

Pakistani diplomat Amna Baloch arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – Amna Baloch, the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan has arrived in Iran for the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) meeting, according to the Iranian ambassador to Islamabad.

Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran's envoy to Pakistan said Sunday that Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch arrived in Tehran on Sunday afternoon for the upcoming ECO meeting.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Ismatullo Nasredin has also arrived in Tehran for the same meeting.

Hikmat Hajiyev, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan also is the other senior foreign diplomat who arrived in Tehran on Sunday.

The Iran-hosted ECO meeting is scheduled to take place in Tehran on Monday, Feb. 3.

MNA

News ID 227806
Kamal Iranidoost

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News