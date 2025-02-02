Pakistani diplomat Amna Baloch arrives in Tehran

Reza Amiri Moghadam, Iran's envoy to Pakistan said Sunday that Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch arrived in Tehran on Sunday afternoon for the upcoming ECO meeting.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Ismatullo Nasredin has also arrived in Tehran for the same meeting.

Hikmat Hajiyev, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan also is the other senior foreign diplomat who arrived in Tehran on Sunday.

The Iran-hosted ECO meeting is scheduled to take place in Tehran on Monday, Feb. 3.

MNA